Getting the bird’s-eye view of Tawonga

TAWONGA drone pilot, Matt Vaia, was out and about last week working with his drone, surveying an area for a prospective project in Tawonga South.

Mr Vaia said there are many ways drones can be used for projects like surveying, working with engineers, and photographing hard to access areas of infrastructure such as railing erosion units on top of buildings that for safety reasons cannot be accessed.

Drones can be cheaper, faster and safer in many ways for jobs that require working at heights for visual inspection.



