Bright author launches enchanting debut novel for children

BRIGHT P-12 College teacher Amelia Mellor has had a surprising year since arriving in Bright in January, so it’s only fitting that her first novel is full of surprises too.

The English teacher’s debut novel, The Grandest Bookshop in the World, published last week by Affirm Press, is a magical middle-grade novel set in Melbourne’s iconic Cole’s Book Arcade in the late nineteenth century.

“Cole’s Book Arcade was the destination for all book lovers, back in the day,” she said.



