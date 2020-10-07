Bridge upgrades to make towns safer, more accessible



TWO local bridges will be upgraded thanks to funding announced last Tuesday from the Federal Government.

Alpine Shire Council received $114,675 to upgrade Kiewa Valley’s Bay Creek Bridge from a six tonne gross limit to a 68 tonne limit.

The bridge links a large number of agricultural properties on the eastern side of the Kiewa River to the Kiewa Valley Highway and council’s chief executive officer, Charlie Bird, said the upgrade will eliminate lengthy detours.



