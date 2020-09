Categories:

Serafino Giuseppe (Joe) Peruzzo was born in a small village, near the city of Vicenza in north east Italy, in the year 1912.

To put the time frame into perspective, that was the year Titanic the White Star luxury liner struck an ice berg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean, with the loss of 1500 souls.

Joe’s earliest memories, in the country of his birth, is kneeling with his older brother and his sainted mother, praying decades of the rosary.



