Recalling our hotels of yesterday



Categories:

Tags:

IN a report in the Ovens & Murray Advertiser on December 4, 1897 three magistrates, presiding at the Bright Licensing Court, considered renewals of liquor licenses for Myrtleford and district for 1898.

Renewals were granted as follows: Matthew Mills, Happy Valley Hotel, Ovens; B.H. Mathieson, Myrtleford Hotel; Thomas Evans, Junction Hotel, Barwidgee; F.A. Carroll, Railway Hotel; C.L. Gerratty, Buffalo Hotel; J.R. Clancy, Prince of Wales Hotel, Myrtleford. Alice Puzey, daughter of the late W.V. Puzey, was granted a licence renewal by transfer for the Cricketers’ Arms Hotel, Myrtleford.

Myrtleford had licensed hotels from the time prohibition laws were repealed during the gold rush era from 1854.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

