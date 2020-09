Categories:

Tags:

IT may be the middle of spring but the Alpine peaks and their surrounding towns turned into a wintry wonderland as a cold blast swept through the state over the weekend.

Mount Hotham and Dinner Plain recorded more than 30 centimeters of fresh snow while Falls Creek was blanketed in 44 centimeters of white.

It is also believed to have snowed in Bright, Harrietville and Wandilgong with many locals taking to social media to share their stunning snow snaps.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition