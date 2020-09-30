Letter from the heart for local heroes


Categories: Community, Emergency Services, News
Tags: , ,
HUGE THANKS: Grace Tomasoni met with very grateful emergency service members, LSC Marielle Porter, Leanne Gillham and nurses Lisa Lukey, Jan Reid and Jedda McIntosh last Friday in Bright. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

A LOCAL student has delivered a heartfelt poem to local emergency services to say thanks for taking care of the Alpine Shire this year.
It was an emotional letter to write but it was one 11-year-old Grace Tomasoni felt was more than necessary after what has so far been a difficult year.
“The firefighters and all the others have been trying their best to help us and we haven’t really done much to say thank you and I wanted to say thank you,” she said last Friday.


