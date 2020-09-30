Growing optimism



SPRING has brought a great sense of positivity and optimism for local wine grape-growers, as they seek to bounce back from the summer bushfires and COVID-19 challenges.

Most Alpine Valley producers “lost everything” due to smoke taint of their grapes earlier this year but Alpine Valleys Vignerons Association secretary and Feathertop Winery winemaker, Nick Toy, said the forecast wet spring and millions in bushfire recovery support has given growers a “bright spot on the horizon”.

“It was a pretty dry winter but we are looking forward to a fairly wet spring,” he told the Myrtleford Times yesterday.



