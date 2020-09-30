Avalanche causes chaos



A SKIER got caught in a human-triggered avalanche while skiing back country at Mount Hotham on Saturday.

The male skier was skiing off-piste with a group of friends on the Harris’ Horror run about 9.30am, when the cornice collapsed, taking him some 50 to 100 metres down the slope and tearing both skis from his feet.

Witnesses saw the incident from the First Run café and called Mount Hotham Ski Patrol but his friends had safely retrieved him before the patrol arrived.

The skier was said to be shaken, but uninjured.



