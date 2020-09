Categories:

ALPINE Shire voters have choices to make with the nominations and the ballot draw for candidates in this year’s council election finalised yesterday.

13 nominations were received before the noon cut off for the seven Alpine vacancies.

They are, in ballot order: Mick Fletcher, Mario Vaccaro, John Forsyth, Katarina Chalwell, Kitty Knappstein, Kelli Prime, Jean-Piere Ronco, Tony Keeble, Simon Kelley, Charlie Vincent, Ron Janas, Sarah Nicholas and Daryl Pearce.



