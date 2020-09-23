Tawonga South businesses feel border pain



Categories:

Tags:

TAWONGA South business owners have felt an immediate effect from the town’s exclusion from the extended NSW-Victorian border bubble, which has left the entire town under financial pressure.

For Glenyse Peacock, owner of Rocky Valley Bikes and Snow Sports, who is also chair of the Mt Beauty and District Chamber of Commerce, the lockdown has meant a majority of her casual staff have been let go indefinitely.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve got bikes and they have been in high demand,” she told North East Media.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

