Nowhere to hide and almost 5000 reasons to stay away


DANIEL ANDREWS COVID-19 PRESSER
Victoria Police Deputy Commissioners Rick Nugent speaks to media during a press conference in Melbourne, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AAP Image/James Ross)

AS promised by Premier Daniel Andrews last week, policing of the ‘ring of steel’ between surburban and regional Victoria has been beefed up.
Victoria Police now has the power to fine metropolitan residents $4957 should they be caught trying to sneak into regional areas.
Checkpoints on the outskirts of Melbourne have been toughened with police vowing to pull over every vehicle towing a caravan, camper trailing, jet ski, boat or carrying surf boards and camping gear.


