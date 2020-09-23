It’s market magic



MARKET lovers are in for a special treat on Saturday when the Myrtleford Farmers Market returns for just the second time this year.

Saturday will be the first time the monthly event has run since February and coordinator Franca Norris said it will be a chance for the community to “reconnect and celebrate” after the challenges of bushfires and COVID-19 this year.

“Even though we have to run by a COVID-style market and we can’t offer music, entertainment or cooking demonstrations, I think it will all run well,” she said.



