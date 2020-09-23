Indi to host renewable energy hubs


INVEST IN THE FUTURE: Independent MP Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) launched the Local Power Plan today which calls for 50 renewable energy hubs to be established around the country.

LOCAL Independent federal member Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) is today launching an ambitious power plan, calling on the Federal Government to invest $483 million over 10 years to develop locally-owned renewable energy.
Under Dr Haines’ Local Power Plan, Indi communities will host new renewable energy hubs which would act as a blueprint to drive economic recovery.
Hubs at Wodonga and Mansfield are among 50 she wants to see established around Australia to support local community groups.


