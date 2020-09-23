Indi to host renewable energy hubs



LOCAL Independent federal member Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) is today launching an ambitious power plan, calling on the Federal Government to invest $483 million over 10 years to develop locally-owned renewable energy.

Under Dr Haines’ Local Power Plan, Indi communities will host new renewable energy hubs which would act as a blueprint to drive economic recovery.

Hubs at Wodonga and Mansfield are among 50 she wants to see established around Australia to support local community groups.



