Dale keeps on notching up the wins

LOCAL horse trainer Andrew Dale’s strong start to the racing season has continued with Volere capturing the stable’s third straight win with victory in Saturday’s Benchmark 58 Hcp (1100m) at Tatura.

Drawing nicely in barrier two, Joe Bowditch began slowly but mustered speed to settle behind the lead and after a rail hugging ride, fought off a late challenge from Sleek Acheeva to salute by a quarter of a length.

It has been an impressive training performance from Dale who has rejuvenated the career of the five-year-old mare after not winning since July last year.



