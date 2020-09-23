Cricket gets green light



CRICKET in the region has been given the green light with the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association (WDCA) season set to get underway next month.

The league announced on Monday the senior cricket competition will start on either Friday, October 23 or Saturday, October 24 while the junior competition is currently earmarked to begin a week earlier on Saturday, October 17, although that could still change to a later date.

Ovens Valley United senior captain, Dylan Bursill, said he was thrilled with the news.



