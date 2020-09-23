Bright Lions still in action



DESPITE the current lockdown, the Lions Club of Bright is still quietly working away in the community.

Their most recent endeavour has been to deliver to all year 12 students at Bright P-12 College, a “care package” of small but useful items including chocolate and a personalised greeting card extending the club’s best wishes for their future.

The cards and gift bags were decorated by some of Bright P-12’s primary students attending on-site learning and they were very excited to be able to do “something nice for the big kids”.



