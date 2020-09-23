Bowls to launch new comp in lieu of OM pennants


LEARN FROM THE BEST: Club champion Wally Dunstone is offering his tips and tricks for any upcoming and new bowlers. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

WHILE the Myrtleford Bowls Club waits patiently for the Ovens and Murray (O&M) pennant season to be confirmed, the club has organised a small social competition with six local sides.
President Lance Symons and club coach and champion bowler Wally Dunstone have organised for the yet-to-be-named competition between Chiltern, Yackandandah, Beechworth, Milawa, Myrtleford and Bright to run each Saturday until the O&M can run again.
“To generate some health and wellbeing, we have organised six clubs from this side of the border to play every Saturday,” Dunstone said.


