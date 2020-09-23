Border bubble farce



MAJOR confusion has broken out over the NSW government’s third edition of border closure restrictions with smaller Alpine Shire towns still excluded from the ‘border bubble’.

In line with regional Victoria’s move to the third step to a COVID-normal last week, the NSW government made changes so that border permits do not require a “permitted purpose”, as long as applicants live in the border bubble and meet the health criteria.

NSW Government Health Minister, Brad Hazzard, also amended the Public Health Order so that Bright, Mount Beauty, Tawonga and Benalla are now included in the ‘border bubble’.



