A Bright outlook

OUT AND ABOUT: Bright and surrounds were brought back to life this weekend and Bright BIG4 manager, Blair Godenzi, expects it will only get busier in coming weeks as cafes and restaurants prepare for a steady influx of patrons. PHOTO: Nicki Letts

BRIGHT caravan parks, holiday accommodation and hospitality businesses have welcomed visitors back to their businesses with open arms and sanitiser at the ready, since Premier Daniel Andrews announced regional Victoria was open for business last week.
It’s the change that businesses in Bright and surrounds had been waiting for – since 11:59pm last Wednesday, regional Victorians are allowed to travel freely within regional Victoria.
At the same time, many businesses were able to reopen across regional Victoria so long as they adhered to certain step three rules to reduce the risk of COVID-19.


