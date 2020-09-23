A Bright outlook



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT caravan parks, holiday accommodation and hospitality businesses have welcomed visitors back to their businesses with open arms and sanitiser at the ready, since Premier Daniel Andrews announced regional Victoria was open for business last week.

It’s the change that businesses in Bright and surrounds had been waiting for – since 11:59pm last Wednesday, regional Victorians are allowed to travel freely within regional Victoria.

At the same time, many businesses were able to reopen across regional Victoria so long as they adhered to certain step three rules to reduce the risk of COVID-19.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

