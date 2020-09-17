Saints stun on big stage



Categories:

Tags:

MYRTLEFORD closed the curtain on a spectacular season in the most stunning fashion against Wangaratta at the Norm Minns Oval, claiming the clubs first thirds premiership in 29 years by eight points on Sunday.

The Saints had been the story of the finals series after impressive wins over Wangaratta Rovers, Wodonga and Albury in the lead-up to the decider but went into the Grand Final slight underdogs against top-placed Magpies.

The young side were strong early but it was the Magpies who got away with five unanswered goals in the third stanza.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

