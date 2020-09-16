Six fresh faces in the mix



AT least six new candidates are set for a tilt at Alpine Shire council positions in next month’s election.

Myrtleford’s Kellie Sheppard, Mick Fletcher from Wandiligong, Jean-Pierre Ronco from Porepunkah, Kelli Prime from Upper Gundowring, Charlie Vincent from Bright, and Katarina Hughes, also from Bright, have put up their hands ahead of next week’s closing date for nominations.

Ms Sheppard said she was going to run four years ago, but had only been in the area a short time, and felt she now had a better grasp of the issues of importance to locals.



