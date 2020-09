Categories:

THE cancellation of this year’s Bright’s Iconic Rod Run means all four tourism drawcards in November have been shelved.

The rod run committee confirmed the devastating news last week after Premier Daniel Andrews outlined his roadmap to COVID-normal.

Treasurer Mike Dealy said the 50 person limit on outdoor gatherings was “the killer” for the event that draws in more than 5000 people every year.



