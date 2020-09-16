Photographers capture audiences online



PHOTOGRAPHERS picked up their cameras and gathered online for the Bright Festival of Photography last weekend, after COVID-19 restrictions prevented the event from taking place in its original form.

Landscape photographer and three-time festival presenter, Mieke Boynton, said more than 500 people attended the fourth edition of the festival – more than its usual attendance.

“You’d think people would be over Zoom by now but then you do something like the Bright Festival of Photography and there’s 500 people who have opted to spend a whole weekend on Zoom,” she said.



