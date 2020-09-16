Mount Beauty Airport upgrade to benefit region’s users



Categories:

Tags:

CHANGES to the scope of works to upgrade Mount Beauty Airport have been welcomed by users and managers of the site, who hope the progress will boost the local economy.

Alpine Shire Council was allocated $1,555,910 through the Federal Government’s Regional Airports Program on June 6 to upgrade the site, but confirmed last month changes were needed to the scope of works.

Mount Beauty Airfield Management Association president, Tony Edwards, said the planned revision of the project will see a range of improvements and developments at the site.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

