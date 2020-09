Categories:

THE Saints have announced Myrtleford local Steve Masin as new coach of their thirds football team for season 2021.

Masin will replace premiership-winning coach Tristan Purss, who is stepping down after five seasons, including leading the thirds to a milestone premiership season in 2019.

Masin said the bar has been set high but he is looking forward to leading a fresh thirds team next season.



