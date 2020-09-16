Job seekers triple in Alpine



STARK new figures show the number of Alpine job seekers has more than tripled since March, with the harsh impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on local businesses only just being realised.

The data, released by the Department of Social Services last week, showed 264 Myrtleford residents were on JobSeeker in July, compared to 155 in March.

More concerning, 524 Bright and Mount Beauty residents are currently on JobSeeker, compared to 172 in March and before the cancellation of the ski season and the border closure.



