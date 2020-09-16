Italian heritage printed



ALMOST 30 local families have been showcased in U3A Myrtleford’s new book, which launched last week.

The book titled, ‘For a Better Life’, spans more than 150 years of Italian migration in the Ovens Valley and uncovers the journey to escape turmoil and start a new life halfway around the world.

The stories of migrating men, women and children to the Myrtleford district, as told by 29 Italian families, are combined to reveal the development of an Italian culture as it adapted and merged with an Australian way of life.



