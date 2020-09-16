Big win for beauty



BEAUTY therapists across the Alpine Shire are preparing to open their doors as early as this week after a change of heart from Premier Daniel Andrews.

Mr Andrews announced on Sunday that businesses providing beauty and personal services will now be permitted to reopen when regional Victoria moves to step three of the government’s plan to a COVID-normal.

The news came as a huge relief for owner of Myrtleford’s Nail and Beauty FX, Sue Lunardi, who had only just come to terms with what would have been a 24-week shutdown under the the original plan that had the beauty industry waiting until late November to reopen.



