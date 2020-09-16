Big win for beauty industry



Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL beauty salons are one step closer to re-opening after a change of heart from Premier Daniel Andrews over the weekend.

Businesses providing beauty and personal services will now be permitted to reopen once regional Victoria moves to the third step of the roadmap to recovery, which could happen this week given the the ongoing downward trend in the regions’ coronavirus cases.

It’s welcome news for beauty therapists in Alpine Shire, including Bright Beauty Boutique’s Clare Turner who on Monday told Alpine Observer she was happy her staff would not have to wait until late November to return to work.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

