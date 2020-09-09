We’re in bubble



MYRTLEFORD residents are now able to cross the Victorian/NSW border for essential reasons under an expansion of the ‘border bubble’.

The new travel zone, which came into effect last Friday, extends from north Albury to Wangaratta and as far south as Myrtleford and allows residents to travel across the border for work, education, medical purposes, essential shopping and compassionate care.

A permit to cross the border will allow residents to travel back and forth without having to isolate for 14 days on return but they are not to travel beyond the NSW border region.



