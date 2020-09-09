Spring to bring heavy rain, floods



THE Bureau of Meterology (BOM) has predicted a higher risk of floods in North East rainfall catchments this spring with the potential for La Nina weather to bring heavy rains across south eastern Australia.

Early indications from the BOM are for floods similar to the major floods of 2016, possibly even as damaging as 2010 when hundreds of homes were flooded above floor level.

Adding to the risk, areas affected by January’s bushfires are expected to respond differently as heavy rains can trigger dangerous landslides on burnt ground.



