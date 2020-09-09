Porepunkah PS prepares for bushfires



POREPUNKAH Primary School has received $18,567 to prepare for the coming bushfire season as part of a $15.3 million statewide cash injection.

Funding through the 2020-21 Bushfire Preparedness (Vegetation) Program and Planned Maintenance Program, which was announced by Education Minister James Merlino last week, is intended to help schools in high risk areas to clear vegetation and undertake other essential maintenance ahead of the upcoming bushfire season.

Principal of Porepunkah Primary School, Jill Gillies, said the funding is “incredible”.



