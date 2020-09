Categories:

DRUG drivers will be removed from local roads faster than ever before with the commencement of a new road policing trial that kicked off last week.

In a Victorian first, drug drivers who commit their first offence will be issued a $495 infringement notice at the time of their offending.

There will also be a permanent increase to the imposed driving ban that applies to drivers caught with drugs still in their system for a minimum of 12 hours and up to 24 hours.



