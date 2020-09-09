P12 home to ‘Spoonville’



Categories:

Tags:

A HANDMADE village of spoons at Myrtleford P-12 College is brightening the days of local children feeling the impact of the coronavirus restrictions.

Locals may have noticed gaggles of spoons, adorned with googly eyes, pipe-cleaner arms and feather hats start to appear on the front gate of the Prince Street campus as students and art teacher, Kit Cartwright, create Myrtleford’s very own “Spoonville”.

“It was really important to me to keep the kids engaged in the art program and with the community while they are remote learning,” Mrs Cartwright said.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

