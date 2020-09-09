Help requested for Café in the Chalet planning



ALPINE Shire Council will seek the intervention of Victorian Minister for Planning, Richard Wynne, to prepare and approve the Café in the Chalet concept at Mount Buffalo.

The Mount Buffalo Reactivation Planning Scheme Amendment was discussed at a special council meeting on August 24, which was the first to be held through Zoom, and the request was carried unanimously.

Cr Ron Janas said assistance from Minister Wynne would be a step in the right direction to reviving the beloved ‘Grand Old Lady’.



