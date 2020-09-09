Bubble snubs Bright



THE expansion of the NSW-Victorian ‘border bubble’ has been met with criticism from Alpine Shire Council and local politicians after it failed to include Bright and the upper Kiewa Valley.

From last Friday, permits covering the new border bubble, which extends from north Albury to Wangaratta and as far south as Myrtleford, will allow residents to travel across the border for work, education, medical purposes, essential shopping and compassionate care.

Alpine Shire Council chief executive officer, Charlie Bird, told the Alpine Observer he was “disappointed” the upper Kiewa Valley was not included in the bubble, which was extended to increase the mobility for cross-border communities.



