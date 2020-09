Categories:

DOMINIC Bedendo’s dream of playing professional AFL footy is now even closer, having been invited to the 2020 NAB Draft Combine.

The NAB Draft Combine sees the best young footballers from across Australia gather to showcase their physical abilities in front of AFL club recruiters.

The Myrtleford Saints thirds player is one of 96 male players who will get the chance to impress at the event, which is due to be held later this year.



