At breaking point

BRIGHT and District Chamber of Commerce have called on state ministers to introduce an ‘economic zone’ in a bid to save struggling local businesses.

The proposed zone would see Seymour to Wollongong open for trading, which would alleviate the crippling pressure of current coronavirus restrictions on business owners in Bright and Mount Beauty, who last week were excluded from the ‘border bubble’.

Chamber president, Rupert Shaw, said the breaking point for local business will be “when they run out of money”.



