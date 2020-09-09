Airport upgrade faces changes


CHANGES AFOOT: Council has flagged changes to the original proposal which attracted funding to upgrade Mt Beauty Airport. PHOTO: Courtesy Mt Beauty Airport Management Association Inc.

ALPINE Shire Council has revised its scope of the Mount Beauty Airport upgrade project after a number of discrepancies were identified between the content of the funding application and earlier masterplan reports.
The nature of the discrepancies raised concern that elements of the upgrade were not technically achievable given the physical constraints of the airport and its surrounding terrain.
In June, council was allocated $1,555,910 for the upgrade through the Federal Government’s Regional Airports Program.


