Support ramps up for Bright Skate Park

A GROUP of young Bright locals have launched a petition to upgrade the Bright Skate Park after being inspired by the community-led project in Mount Beauty.

Rollerblading enthusiast Teagan Atherstone launched an online petition to Alpine Shire Council for an upgrade to the skate park to make it “more inviting and more fun for general community as well as those people who already skate there”.

In its first week, the petition generated more than 1200 signatures, with supporters from seven countries.



