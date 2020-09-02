Pandemic makes life-long dream come true for Cheryl


PROUD: Cheryl Lewis’ dream of being a published author last week came true when she released her first novel ‘Stolen’. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

MYRTLEFORD’S Cheryl Lewis is celebrating after self-publishing and releasing her first book last week.

A perfect storm of COVID-19 restrictions and a long-held dream to write a book brought about the creation of Mrs Lewis’ ‘Stolen’, which tells the tale of a young boy who goes missing for many years and his journey through boyhood.

The idea for the story had been rattling around in Mrs Lewis’ brain for years but never made it to paper due to lack of time.


