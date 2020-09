Categories:

WHEN Marty’s Garage in Porepunkah closed its huge tin doors last week for a much-needed facelift, it was for the first time in about 100 years.

Thought to be Porepunkah’s oldest continuously running business, the garage on Nicholson Street was built by the late Henry Chandler when he was in his twenties.

“It’s been open ever since,” said current owner Marty Robinson.



