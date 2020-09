Categories:

BRIGHT footballers will be led by new senior football coach Paul Harrison in the 2021 season.

The club made the announcement on Monday after declaring their search for a senior coach in July following the departure of Tom Mullane-Grant.

Harrison played a year of senior football in Bright in 2018 but left to return to his home club Bundoora in the Northern Football League, where he had 13 years’ experience.



