Abbeyards, on the Buffalo River


Categories: Community, Events, News
Tags: ,
Page11_Story 001_4_column_001
PROMINENT: The two-storey log cabin, ‘The Abbey’, built by Henry Morgan near the headwaters of the Buffalo River in 1877-78. PHOTOS: From the photo collection of the Myrtleford and District Historical Society.

JUST over 30 years after the arrival of the first European over landers in the Ovens Valley in 1837, three squatters occupied a pastoral run in the upper reaches of the Buffalo River in 1870.

Thomas Rodda, and partners William McLean and Cardwell, drove cattle into what was essentially a wildness area some 50 km south of Myrtleford.

Initially, accommodation took the form of rudimentary slab and bark structures, and with no fencing straying cattle were difficult to manage.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here