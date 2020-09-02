Abbeyards, on the Buffalo River



Categories:

Tags:

JUST over 30 years after the arrival of the first European over landers in the Ovens Valley in 1837, three squatters occupied a pastoral run in the upper reaches of the Buffalo River in 1870.

Thomas Rodda, and partners William McLean and Cardwell, drove cattle into what was essentially a wildness area some 50 km south of Myrtleford.

Initially, accommodation took the form of rudimentary slab and bark structures, and with no fencing straying cattle were difficult to manage.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

