$1 million upgrade

THE State Government has granted Alpine Shire Council just over $1 million for expansion of Alpine View Children’s Centre (AVCC) in Bright.

Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) announced on Monday that the State Government would provide $1,000,557 to council as part of the government’s Building Blocks program.

The program will allow Alpine View Children’s Centre to increase the total number of kindergarten places and long day spaces as three-year-old kinder rolls out across the state.



