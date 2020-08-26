Unspent millions needed



Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL forestry workers have penned an open letter to the Federal Government pleading for around $65 million in bushfire recovery support to be delivered urgently.

Carter Holt Harvey Plywood general manager Craig Stratford and HVP Plantations chief operating officer Rob Hescock co-signed the letter to Federal Assistant Minister for Forestry and Fisheries, Jonathon Duniam, last week alongside representatives from Alpine MDF (Wangaratta) and D&R Henderson (Benalla) as well as Independent federal member Helen Haines (MHR, Indi).

The forestry companies, with hundreds of employees locally, said despite funding announcements to support the industry in May and June, they are still waiting to be told how to access any of the funds.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

