Tigers crown season’s best

OVENS Valley United Cricket Club held their presentation night via Zoom last Friday night as they prepare to head into season 2020/21.

In the A grade, Damien Jenvey took home the batting aggregate (279 runs) and the batting average (34.88) trophy after a great year with the bat while Englishman Dan Walker got the bowling aggregate trophy for his 26 wickets as well as the bowling average trophy (11.81).

Dylan Bursill was awarded the A grade captain’s trophy while captain Luke Jones won the Wilson Newton champion player trophy.



