Ovens could see new ICC with budget requests


Categories: Community, Events, News
Tags: , ,
Page3_Story 002_4_column_001
IN NEED OF TLC: The Ovens Incident Control Centre was home to more than 90 fire responders, like incident controller Leith McKenzie and deputy incident controller Garry Harland, during January’s Abbeyard and Mount Buffalo fires. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

THE Alpine Shire could reap the benefits of a Federal Budget wish list with multiple multi-million dollar projects set to cross the eyes of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg this week.

Indepdendent federal member Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) has laid out a plan for Indi’s recovery, last week submitting her budget priorities to Mr Frydenberg.

In her submission to the Treasurer, Dr Haines said economic stimulus and bushfire resilience projects were identified in consultation with the Hume Regional Local Government Network, which included the Alpine Shire.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here