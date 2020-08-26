Hoppet on track to be most successful event



EXTREME weather conditions last weekend have seen organisers of the ‘Kangaroo Hoppet – Do It Your Way’ extend the finishing date for the virtual event.

The final day has been pushed a week to Sunday, August 30 to allow local participants to complete the Hoppet under pleasant weather conditions.

Speaking from the Hoppet office in Mount Beauty on Monday, race director Ben Derrick said entries were approaching 2000, creating a new record for the event.



