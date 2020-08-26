Hoppet on track to be most successful event


Categories: Community, Events, News, Sport
Tags: , ,
Page24_Story 002_7_column_001
HAVING HOPPET FUN:While the traditional Kangaroo Hoppet cross country ski event isn’t proceeding, the virtual ‘Hoppet 2020 - Do It Your Way’ event is proving quite a hit with locals, as well as those in other countries. Tawonga South’s Gray family (pictured) has opted to ski the 7km course, while others are running and riding different distances. More than 2000 entrants, including around 400 from overseas, are participating in the virtual event, with entry extended until this Sunday.

EXTREME weather conditions last weekend have seen organisers of the ‘Kangaroo Hoppet – Do It Your Way’ extend the finishing date for the virtual event.

The final day has been pushed a week to Sunday, August 30 to allow local participants to complete the Hoppet under pleasant weather conditions.

Speaking from the Hoppet office in Mount Beauty on Monday, race director Ben Derrick said entries were approaching 2000, creating a new record for the event.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here